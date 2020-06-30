» News » 2020 » Missouri Department of Natural Resources awards $4...

Missouri Department of Natural Resources awards $40,000 grant to Mountain Grove

City will evaluate wastewater system improvements

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JUNE 30, 2020 – The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has awarded a $40,000 Small Community Engineering Assistance Program grant to the city of Mountain Grove to evaluate the city’s wastewater collection system. The grant offers funding to qualifying small communities to help cover engineering costs for evaluating water and wastewater system improvements.

The city will use the grant to identify wastewater system improvements needed to continue reliable service to the area and reduce inflow and infiltration of stormwater into the sewer system. The engineering report should be completed in March 2022.

“Many water and wastewater treatment systems across Missouri need updating, but improvements can be expensive,” said Carol Comer, director of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. “Through this grant, we can help Mountain Grove identify the changes needed to maintain essential infrastructure, which in turn will help protect public and environmental health and support the local economy.”

The department is committed to assisting Missouri communities with water and wastewater infrastructure improvement projects. Through its Financial Assistance Center, the department provides funding opportunities for communities with water quality, wastewater and drinking water infrastructure needs.

For more information on wastewater and drinking water funding opportunities, visit dnr.mo.gov/env/wpp/srf/index.html.

