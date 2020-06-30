» News » 2020 » Department of Natural Resources awards $50,000 gra...

Department of Natural Resources awards $50,000 grant to the Brush Creek Sewer District

City will evaluate collection system improvements

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JUNE 30, 2020 – The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has awarded a $50,000 Small Community Engineering Assistance Program grant to the Brush Creek Sewer District in Laclede County to evaluate the district’s wastewater collection system. The grant offers funding to qualifying small communities to help cover engineering costs for evaluating water and wastewater system improvements.

The district will use the grant to identify wastewater system improvements needed to continue reliable service to the area and reduce inflow and infiltration of stormwater into the sewer system. The facility plan should be complete in October 2021.

“It’s crucial for all communities to improve update their key infrastructure like water and wastewater treatment systems,” said Carol Comer, director of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. “We are committed to helping Missouri communities find funding for water and wastewater infrastructure improvement projects, which often provide an economic benefit locally.”

The department is committed to assisting Missouri communities with water and wastewater infrastructure improvement projects. Through its Financial Assistance Center, the department provides funding opportunities for communities with water quality, wastewater and drinking water infrastructure needs.

For more information on wastewater and drinking water funding opportunities, visit dnr.mo.gov/env/wpp/srf/index.html.

