Delays likely as chip seal work begins Wednesday in Laramie, Albany and Carbon counties

LARAMIE, Wyo. — Crews with the Wyoming Department of Transportation and Simon Contractors will begin a district-wide chip seal project Wednesday.

Work will begin in Laramie County on WYO 210 (Happy Jack Road) from mile markers 0-10.4, near F.E. Warren Air Force Base.

Next week crews are scheduled to be working on Central and Warren avenues close to Pershing Boulevard, from mile marker 10.75-11.23, in Cheyenne.

After that they will continue to the following locations:

WYO 130 from mile marker 47.08-57.47, near Ryan Park along the Snowy Range Scenic Byway in Carbon County

WYO 70 from mile marker 31.5-41.03, near Lost Creek along the scenic highway in Carbon County

US 287 (Third Street) from mile marker 402.38-404.28, near the Laramie Driver Services Office in Albany County.

Traffic should expect delays as pilot cars will be used to direct motorists around all project locations, except on Central and Warren avenues in Cheyenne.

Motorists should be prepared to slow down and stay alert through all work zones.

All schedules are subject to change, including due to inclement weather or material availability.

The overall chip seal project is expected to be complete Aug. 31.

For information about this news release, contact WYDOT District 1 public information specialist Jordan Achs at (307) 745-2142.