Laramie Driver Services Office operating with limited staff, adjusted hours this week

LARAMIE, Wyo. — The Laramie Driver Services Office will be operating with limited staff and under different hours than usual for the remainder of the week after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The adjusted hours are as follows:

Tuesday, June 30: open between 1-3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 1: Open from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1-3:30 p.m.

The final schedule for Thursday will be released upon confirmation of staff availability. Driver Services offices statewide will be closed Friday, July 3, in observance of Independence Day.

The Laramie office was closed for cleaning and sanitization Monday after an employee reported positive test results for COVID-19. WYDOT’s Driver Services offices throughout the state have implemented safety and cleaning protocols since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Driver Services employees wipe down their stations with cleaners after each transaction and have Plexiglass barriers at their desks to provide separation between themselves and the customers.

Additionally, examiners wipe down the vehicles used for road testing, wear masks and require all applicants to wear masks as well. Office visitors should note potential delays due to limited staffing at the Laramie location.

For more information about services available online and COVID-19 precautions for in-person office visits, go to the Driver Services website.

