South Main Street Bridge Repair to Start Monday in Mifflintown

Mifflintown, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that work on the last of three structures being repaired as part of a bridge preservation project in Juniata County is set to begin Monday, July 6. This structure spans Schweyer Run in Mifflintown Borough next to the American Legion and the repairs will remove it from the list of Juniata County bridges in poor condition.

Work on this project will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.

The work starting Monday consists of water and sewer line replacement and concrete repairs to the abutment walls and wings. This work will take place underneath and next to the structure. Roadway and shoulder repairs will take place later in July and will require the road to be closed for a period of approximately 30 days. PennDOT will issue an update with detour information prior to that closure being implemented.

This is the last of three structures to be repaired under this contract. The other structures are located on Route 3023 (Pumping Station Road) and Route 3002 (William Penn Highway) and were repaired in 2019.

George S Hann and Son Inc. of Fort Littleton, PA is the contractor on this $2 million project, which is expected to be by the end of August. All work is weather dependent.

This concrete arch culvert was originally built in 1930, is 24-feet long, and is traveled by more than 7,500 vehicles daily.

Drivers are reminded to use caution in and around the work zone, obey posted speed limits, and always buckle up.

