Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 827 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,944 in the last 365 days.

Bridge beam setting closing Long Lake Road under I-75 daily starting Wednesday morning in Oakland County

Contact: Rob Morosi, MDOT Office of Communications, 248-483-5107 Agency: Transportation

Fast facts: - Starting Wednesday morning, crews will be setting bridge beams on the southbound I-75 structure over Long Lake Road. - Beam setting installation will require closing Long Lake Road daily on Wednesday and Thursday. - Southbound I-75 will have one lane closed during this time for safety.  

June 30, 2020 -- Weather permitting, Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) contracting crews will be closing Long Lake Road under I-75 for bridge beam setting. Both directions of Long Lake Road will be closed starting at 10 a.m. and ending by 3 p.m. both Wednesday, July 1, and Thursday, July 2. During those times, the right lane of southbound I-75 will be closed from Corporate Drive/Crooks Road to Long Lake Road for safety reasons.    

During the closure, posted detours for Long Lake Road include Livernois, Big Beaver and Crooks roads. After the beam setting work is completed, Long Lake Road will reopen to a single lane in each direction.

Follow I-75 modernization progress on the web at www.Modernize75.com, or follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Modernize75 or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/Modernize75

You just read:

Bridge beam setting closing Long Lake Road under I-75 daily starting Wednesday morning in Oakland County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.