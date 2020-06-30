Bridge beam setting closing Long Lake Road under I-75 daily starting Wednesday morning in Oakland County

Contact:

Agency:

Rob Morosi, MDOT Office of Communications, 248-483-5107Transportation

Fast facts: - Starting Wednesday morning, crews will be setting bridge beams on the southbound I-75 structure over Long Lake Road. - Beam setting installation will require closing Long Lake Road daily on Wednesday and Thursday. - Southbound I-75 will have one lane closed during this time for safety.

June 30, 2020 -- Weather permitting, Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) contracting crews will be closing Long Lake Road under I-75 for bridge beam setting. Both directions of Long Lake Road will be closed starting at 10 a.m. and ending by 3 p.m. both Wednesday, July 1, and Thursday, July 2. During those times, the right lane of southbound I-75 will be closed from Corporate Drive/Crooks Road to Long Lake Road for safety reasons.

During the closure, posted detours for Long Lake Road include Livernois, Big Beaver and Crooks roads. After the beam setting work is completed, Long Lake Road will reopen to a single lane in each direction.

Follow I-75 modernization progress on the web at www.Modernize75.com, or follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Modernize75 or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/Modernize75.