The United States Supreme Court has issued opinions in a trademark case on registration of a generic name and a Free Exercise case involving the use of state scholarships to attend religious schools.

Read the court's opinion in Patent and Trademark Office v. Booking.com B.V.: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/19pdf/19-46_8n59.pdf

Read the court's opinion in Espinoza v. Montana Dept. of Revenue: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/19pdf/18-1195_g314.pdf