Refresco expanding operations in Greenville County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Refresco, a leading independent bottler for retailers and A-brands in Europe and North America, today announced plans to expand operations in Greenville County. The company’s investment is projected to create 40 new jobs.

Founded in 1999, Refresco provides a variety of services from developing new flavors to providing packaging, storage and distribution.

Located at 1990 Hood Road in Greer, Refresco’s new expansion will enable the company to meet growing demand for beverage manufacturing. Additional packaging, processing and quality testing equipment will be procured as part of this expansion.

The project is expected to be completed by late December 2020. Individuals interested in joining the Refresco team should visit https://www.refresco.com/en/careers/endless-opportunities.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved a $100,000 Set-Aside grant to Greenville County to assist with costs related to this project.

Quotes

“The entire team at Refresco in Greer has worked hard to earn this opportunity to grow the business. I couldn’t be more proud of the employees I have the privilege to lead and represent. They have demonstrated consistency in manufacturing excellence, and as a result, have attracted new business and new customers. We are excited to take this next step and to build on our success!” – Refresco Greer Plant Manager William Wise

“South Carolina’s business-friendly climate is recognized all over the world, and that reputation strengthens when companies like Refresco expand within our borders. This is the company’s second expansion in less than a year, and we look forward to their continued success for years to come.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Today’s announcement is fantastic news, as this is Refresco’s second expansion in Greenville County this year. We’re proud to celebrate Refresco’s continued success and growth in our state. They are making a statement that South Carolina – with our pro-business climate and highly skilled workforce – is ‘Just right’ for business.” –Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

"Refresco extends the lineage of one of Greenville County's most venerable companies. Among the world’s largest independent beverage bottlers for retail brands, Refresco packages everything from fruit juices to sports drinks. We congratulate Refresco for this new expansion, and we appreciate the company's commitment to customers, employees and our communities in Greenville County." -Greenville County Council Chairman and Greenville Area Development Corporation Board Member H.G. "Butch" Kirven

“Refresco is an excellent corporate citizen and valued member of the Greer community, and widely known for delivering quality and cost advantages to beverage customers around the world. We congratulate them on their continuing success and expansion, and are proud to have Refresco call the city of Greer home.” -City of Greer Mayor Rick Danner