Hwy 52 lane closures ended June 29 in Rochester for median barrier repairs (June 29, 2020)

ROCHESTER, Minn. —Hwy 52 motorists in Rochester will no longer encounter lane closures as Minnesota Department of Transportation crews are finished repairing the damaged concrete median barrier.

The left lanes in each direction were closed since June 22 between the bridge at Mayowood Road SW and 16th Street SW interchange in Rochester. MnDOT crews repaired a concrete median barrier that was damaged by a vehicle crash this past winter.

MnDOT urges motorists to always be attentive, drive with caution, slow down in work zones and never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones.

Road work continues to be a critical service. MnDOT is committed to protecting the health, safety and well-being of its employees, contractors and all Minnesotans. Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

For traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store. You can also get updates and activities in southeastern Minnesota by joining the MnDOT Southeast Facebook group at facebook.com/groups/MnDOTsoutheast.

###