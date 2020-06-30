MnDOT reports area highways impacted by heavy rains (June 30, 2020)

MANKATO, Minn. —(10:30 a.m.) The Mankato office of the Minnesota Department of Transportation reports a number of travel impacts on area state highways from yesterday’s heavy rains.

The following highways continue to be closed at this time:

Highway 68 from Highway 15 to just west of Blue Earth County Road 24 (south of Courtland) closed the morning of June 29 due to mudslide – remains closed. Motorists are asked to find an alternate route or use Highway 14.

Highway 93 from Highway 169 to Henderson closed at 2 p.m. on June 29 due to flooding on the Rush River. Motorists can use Highway 19 as alternate route. Highway 19 between Winthrop and Gaylord closed around 5 p.m. on June 29 due to flash flooding. Traffic detoured to Sibley County Roads 10 and 4.

Highway 99 east of Highway 13 closed around 10 a.m. on June 30 due to a failed culvert. Traffic detoured to Highway 13, Highway 21 and Le Sueur County Road 3.

MnDOT officials will be closely monitoring all the sites and will open to traffic as soon as it is safe for motorists.

When a road is closed it is illegal to travel in that area. Motorists can be fined up to $1,000 and/or 90 days in jail. In addition, if travelers need to be rescued from a closed road, other expenses and penalties will apply.

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit 511mn.org.

