Gov. Gordon continues to help small businesses recover from COVID-19

Governor Mark Gordon has allocated $50 million in additional funding from the federal CARES Act to the Business Interruption Stipend Program to ensure the program keeps pace with demand from small businesses across the state.

The additional funding is available to businesses with 50 employees or fewer to help them recover from the economic impacts of COVID-19. The Business Interruption Stipend was created by the Wyoming Legislature during its special session held May 15-16. The Governor used the authority given to him in the legislation to move these additional funds into this program. In May Wyoming had the third lowest unemployment rate in the country. 

“This global pandemic continues to have significant impacts on the economy and on the lives of people in Wyoming,” Governor Gordon said. “These grants keep people employed and help small business owners stay resilient while respecting the health orders that protect lives.” 

The Wyoming Business Council will continue to accept applications until 11:59 PM on Thursday, July 2, and will continue to process all applications submitted by the deadline. Eligible businesses who have not yet applied can visit https://wyomingbusiness.org/wyobizrelief

A grant program for businesses with 100 or fewer employees, as well as a reimbursement program for coronavirus-related health and safety expenses incurred by businesses of all sizes are expected to launch the week of July 13.

