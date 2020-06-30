DED Publishes Information, Guidelines for Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus (CDBG-CV) Funding

Potential grantees (i.e., cities, villages and counties) are advised to see a newly released Fact Sheet from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED), which contains important information regarding the Round 1 Allocation of Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus (CDBG-CV) funding.

The Fact Sheet supplies background information, details on eligibility, instructions for how to apply and other information.

Click here to view the Fact Sheet: https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/CDBG-CV_CARES-Act-Round-1-Funding-Appropriation-Fact-Sheet-1.pdf

Visit https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/program/community-development-block-grant/ for more information on an array of CDBG funding opportunities administered by DED.