Work Begins on Route 1002 (North Juniata Street) Resurfacing Project

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co., Inc., of New Enterprise, will begin work Monday, July 6, on a project to resurface 2.5 miles of Route 1002 (Municipal Drive/North Juniata Street) from PA 764 to US 22 in Allegheny and Blair townships and Hollidaysburg Borough, Blair County.

On Monday, the contractor will begin drainage work under flagging operations and traffic will be reduced to a single lane. Work will take place during the hours of 6:00am and 6:00pm. Motorists are advised to use caution while traveling through the area.

On Monday, July 13, a three-mile single shift detour will be placed. It will be during the hours of 8:00pm to 6:00am. Traffic will be detoured using Route 22 and Route 1001 (Plank Road).

In August, milling and paving work will take place under a single lane of traffic controlled by flaggers, and work hours will then change to 8:00pm until 6:00am.

Overall work on this project consists of milling and resurfacing 2.5 miles of roadway, along with upgrades to drainage, guiderail, signals, and sidewalks.

All work on this $2.1 million project is expected to be completed by mid-October 2020. All work is weather dependent.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job-site, and relevant training.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to Penndot news in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon and Somerset Counties at www.penndot.gov/District9.

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAAltoona.

Media contact: Tara M. Callahan-Henry, 814-696-7101