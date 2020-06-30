Route 408 Bridge in Troy Township, Crawford County Expected to Reopen Soon

​The bridge that carries Route 408 (Church Street) bridge over East Branch Sugar Creek in Troy Township, Crawford County is expected to reopen July 10, 2020, weather permitting.

The bridge has been closed since May 26, 2020, as PennDOT employees from the Crawford County facility with assistance from Shingledecker’s Welding of Franklin, PA, have been working to replace it with a precast concrete box culvert. Work will also include a new asphalt pavement overlay and guiderail.

A detour is posted using Route 8, Route 27, and Route 428.

After the bridge is reopened, motorists may encounter lane restrictions controlled by flaggers when paving is completed later this construction season.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

