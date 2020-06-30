PennDOT to Rehabilitate the Bridge Carrying Gum Tree Road over Doe Run in Highland Township

​King of Prussia, PA – Construction is scheduled to begin Tuesday, July 7, on a project to rehabilitate the bridge carrying Gum Tree Road over Doe Run in Highland Township, Chester County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Due to the nature of construction, Gum Tree Road will be closed and detoured 24/7 between Acker Road and Stern Farm Lane beginning Tuesday, July 7, through the completion of the project scheduled for late-July.

During the bridge closure, Gum Tree Road motorists will be directed to use Route 10 (Limestone Road), Route 372 (1st Avenue/Strasburg Road), Route 82 (Doe Run Road), and Buck Run Road. Local access will be maintained up to the construction zone.

Built in 1929, the bridge is 10 feet long and 46 feet wide. The structure carries an average of 3036 vehicles a day.

The Gum Tree Road Bridge is one of 12 structures in Chester, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties that PennDOT is repairing under a $9.8 million project financed by Act 89, the state’s transportation plan.

Structures completed under this project include:

Boot Road over Route 100 in West Whiteland Township, Chester County;

Main Street over Norfolk Southern Railroad in Limerick Township, Montgomery County;

Route 611 over Pennypack Creek in Upper Moreland, Montgomery County;

Route 611 over the Pennsylvania Turnpike ramp in Upper Moreland, Montgomery County;

Old Lancaster Road over Amtrak in Tredyffrin Township, Chester County

Ross Fording Road over Octoraro Creek in West Fallowfield Township, Chester County;

Quakertown Road over Macoby Creek in Upper Hanover Township, Montgomery County;

Route 63 (Welsh Road) over Norfolk Southern Railroad in Upper Dublin and Upper Moreland townships, Montgomery County; and

Whitford Road over Valley Creek in West Whiteland Township, Chester County.

The other bridge in this rehabilitation project include:

Friendship Church Road over Knight Run in West Fallowfield Township, Chester County

Route 532 (Bustleton Avenue) over CSX Railroad in Philadelphia.

Loftus Construction, Inc. of Cinnaminson, N.J., is the general contractor on this bridge improvement project that is financed with 100 percent state funds.

