Load restriction change to Highway 50 near Alamo

Effective today, an 8 ton load restriction will replace the 7 ton load restriction on North Dakota Highway 50 from the Junction of Highway 85 East to the Junction of County Road 17, near Alamo.

Motorists are encouraged to check the load restriction map daily as restrictions may change quickly due to weather. Statewide seasonal load restriction information is available by calling 511 or online at www.dot.nd.gov/travel-info. Load restriction email updates are also available at http://www.dot.nd.gov/roadreport/loadlimit/loadlimitinfo.asp.