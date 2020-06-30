I-75 resurfacing in Cheboygan County starts July 6

Contact:

Agency:

James Lake, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-0993Transportation

COUNTY: Cheboygan

HIGHWAY: I-75

CLOSEST CITY : Indian River

START DATE: Monday, July 6, 2020

ESTIMATED END DATE: Friday, Aug. 28, 2020

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest just more than $1 million to resurface (chip seal with fog seal) 9.6 miles of I-75 from the North Central State Trail bridge to north of Mullet-Burt Road in the northbound direction, and from the North Central State Trail bridge to north of M-27 in the southbound direction.

For project details and a map, visit Mi Drive.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require single-lane closures and traffic shifts.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project includes new pavement markings.