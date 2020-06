Contact:

COUNTY: Shiawassee

HIGHWAY: I-69

CLOSEST CITIES: Perry Morrice Bancroft Durand

START DATE: Tuesday, July 7, 2020

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: September 2020

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest $9.2 million to resurface more than 16 miles of I-69 from M-52 to M-13 in Shiawassee County.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: One lane in each direction will remain open. Overnight ramp closures for paving will occur between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will improve the driving surface of I-69, extending the life of the roadway.