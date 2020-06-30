Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Press Release - U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao Announces Nearly $800 Million in Grants to 347 Airports in 46 States and 4 Territories

WASHINGTON U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao announced today that the Trump Administration will award nearly $800 million in airport safety and infrastructure grants through the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to 46 states, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, and the Marshall Islands.

This nearly $800 million Federal investment in airport infrastructure will strengthen safety, improve travel, generate jobs and provide many economic benefits for local communities, said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

A complete listing of grants and an interactive map of airports receiving funding is available on the FAA website.

The total includes $689 million from the Airport Improvement Program (AIP) and $104.4 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act grants to equal a 100 percent Federal share.

These 383 grants will allow airport sponsors to either begin or complete construction projects that will maintain the safety and efficiency of our national airport system, said FAA Administrator Stephen M. Dickson.

These grants will be used for a variety of critical infrastructure and safety projects. Some of the projects include purchasing aircraft rescue and firefighting equipment, constructing runways and taxiways, repairing runways and taxiways, installing aircraft lighting and signage, conducting airport master plan studies, and installing airport perimeter fencing.

