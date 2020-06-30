Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 810 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,856 in the last 365 days.

SAINT ALBANS BARRACKS // FIRE INVESTIGATION

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A202765

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Matthew Hill                             

STATION: Saint Albans Barracks       

CONTACT#: (802)524-5993

DATE/TIME: June 28, 2020 at 10:30 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Waugh Farm Road, Highgate, VT

NATURE: Fire investigation – Suspicious Circumstances

 

VICTIM: Nelson Dairies West LLC

AGE: Business

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Saint Albans, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On Sunday, June 28, 2020, at approximately 10:30 PM the Highgate Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a barn fire in the area of 581 Waugh Farm Road in Highgate, VT.  When the firefighters arrived on scene they discovered the barn was fully involved, as was another building just north of the barn. Despite the efforts of the Highgate Fire Department, which was assisted by the Swanton and St. Albans Town fire departments, both buildings were destroyed. As part of the Highgate Fire Department fire chief’s origin and cause examination he contacted the Vermont Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit to aid in the examination.

During the fire chief’s examination, his fire crew discovered a second fire scene located approximately a quarter mile south of the original fire scene on Waugh Farm Road.  The second fire scene involved two abandoned mobile homes that were destroyed by fire.

On Monday, June 29, 2020, investigators arrived at the fire scenes and began the origin and cause examination. The two buildings that were destroyed were not in current use by the farm company and were vacant of both machinery and animals. The barn had not been in use for an extended period of time and was not supplied with electrical power.  The second building involved was located approximately 175 feet to the north of the barn and also was not in use and empty of material and supplies. Shortly before this fire was reported, several all-terrain vehicles were seen, and heard, leaving the area. 

 

Investigators learned the fire involving the two mobile homes took place on June 27, 2020, sometime after 10:00PM. They also learned that a small, dark-color car was seen leaving the scene just before the fire was discovered. 

 

The these two fire events are under investigation, and the circumstances are considered suspicious. Anyone with information about these fire events is asked to contact the Vermont State Police at (802)524-5992 or the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program (VATAP) at 1-800-32-ARSON (1-800-322-7766). Tips may be submitted anonymously by texting keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES) or by clicking this link:

https://new.tipsubmit.com/en/create-report/anonymous/state.vt.us

 

 

 

 

 

Satellite image Google Earth

 

Satellite image Google Earth

 

 

 

Detective Sergeant Matthew Hill

Department of Public Safety

Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit

Vermont State Police, Troop A-West

2777 St George Road

Williston, VT 05495

Office 802-878-7111

Matthew.Hill@vermont.gov

 

 

You just read:

SAINT ALBANS BARRACKS // FIRE INVESTIGATION

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.