Update: St. Albans Barracks / Simple assault

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sgt. Karl Gardner

STATION: Vermont State Police Headquarters

DATE/TIME: November 2017

INCIDENT LOCATION: St. Albans, VT

VIOLATIONS: Simple Assault

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfax, VT

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT

Following an investigation by the Vermont State Police and the Vermont Attorney General's Office, former St. Albans Police Officer Joel Daugreilh was charged with simple assault in connection to an incident that occurred in 2017. Investigation showed that Daugreilh deployed pepper spay on the victim while the victim was in custody and handcuffed at the St. Albans Police Department.

Daugreilh was processed Monday, June 29, 2020, at the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks and issued a citation to appear in criminal court in St. Albans for Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.

No further information is currently available. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following arraignment. Questions may be directed at that time to the Attorney General's Office.

COURT DATE: 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division, in St. Albans