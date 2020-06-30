Shared Harvest Fund Creates Tech Collaborations to Strengthen myCOVIDMD Platform
Technology Partnerships Create Seamless User Experience
We are proud to do our part to quickly develop a strong HIPAA security and privacy program to protect patient information so this incredible organization can focus on serving underserved communities.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles-based tech for good, Shared Harvest Fund and its non-profit arm, Shared Harvest Foundation, are proud to announce multiple technology partners who have strengthened their myCOVIDMD initiative. By joining forces with Mobilize, Posture, Meter Feeder, and Signup.com, Shared Harvest has been able to expand the scope and reach of myCOVIDMD in recent weeks to provide free COVID-19 testing resources to some of the most vulnerable and at-risk communities throughout the United States.
— Stacy Kirk
As an online portal that safely connects individuals to free COVID-19 testing resources in real-time, myCOVIDMD has continued to embrace cutting-edge technology to achieve its goal of reaching and tethering people that are uninsured, underinsured, and/or unable to otherwise access COVID-19 testing. The initiative is centered around a virtual triaging system and offers pop-up covid testing events, contact tracing and matches each participant to a Community Health Advocate (CHA). These services are free, scalable, and have reached thousands since March through their block-party style culturally sensitive pop-up testing sites in Los Angeles and Oakland, CA; Queens, NY; and Atlanta, GA.
Integral to myCOVIDMD’s success is the multiple partnerships Shared Harvest Fund has secured with several prominent technology companies, including Mobilize, Posture, Meter Feeder, and Signup.com. Speaking to these accomplishments, Meter Feeder CEO Jim Gibbs noted “When you see someone giving aid to my brothers and sisters in underserved communities, I cannot sit on the sidelines. Bolstering the strength of America’s most vulnerable displays a much clearer path to economic and physical recovery. myCOVIDMD takes this a step beyond, to include support for the human being.”
Stacey Kirk, the CEO of Posture, spoke to a similar sentiment, stating that, "We are aligned with the vision and mission of myCOVIDMD. We are proud to do our part to quickly develop a strong HIPAA security and privacy program to protect patient information so this incredible organization can focus on serving underserved communities. In turn, we are so grateful that our partner Ninjio has donated 400 licenses for HIPAA and Cybersecurity Training to better prepare clinical volunteers."
About Shared Harvest Fund:
Shared Harvest Fund is a B-corp founded by three women doctors to spread prosperity through purpose and compassion. The founders understood that financial health directly impacts mental health and wellbeing. Shared Harvest is the first citizens health corps to tackle the health inequities of Covid-19 and student debt at the same time by building a network that promotes wellness, service and student debt relief.
Anika Jackson
Anika PR
+1 310-567-0038
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
myCOVIDMD on Amazon Studios, Regular Heroes