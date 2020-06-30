Developing custom syringes for highly viscous formulations to be discussed at Pre-filled Syringes San Francisco
SMi Reports: ‘Developing custom syringes for highly viscous formulations’ one of the many topics to be presented at Pre-filled Syringes San Francisco ConferenceLONDON, KENSINGTON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMi Group is holding the inaugural Pre-filled Syringes San Francisco conference, taking place on the 14th and 15th September 2020, in San Francisco, USA.
The Pre-filled Syringes San Francisco Conference will be presenting a variety of topics, below are some key presentations:
‘Developing custom syringes for highly viscous formulations’
• Gilead and West are developing a custom cyclic oleﬁn polymer (COP) syringe to enable delivery of viscous formulations through subcutaneous injection needles
• Due to the high injection forces required, syringe stresses and failure modes had to be well understood to inform design improvements
• The ﬁnal syringe design can withstand forces in excess of 500N, while remaining ISO 11040-6 compliant to facilitate ﬁll/ﬁnish activities
Walter Goodwin, Device Engineer, Device Development & Clinical Packaging Engineering, Gilead Sciences
‘Connected devices and their potential to deliver user beneﬁts’
• What are connected systems of devices and why would a sponsor elect to develop a connected system
• Potential beneﬁts of connected devices and the trade-offs
• Usability considerations of connected devices
Katie Atkinson, Manager, Human Factors Engineering, Bigfoot Biomedical
‘Post-Market safety reporting (PMSR) for combination products – Implementation’
• Summary of implemented updates to the guidance for industry
• Strategies in implementation of PMSR and its application to drugs and devices
• Industry response and developments - what have we seen in industry already and what is still needed?
• Case study: implementation of PMSR for a combination product
Khaudeja Bano, Senior Medical Director, Abbott Laboratorie
Pre-filled Syringes San Francisco
14TH – 15TH September 2020
Hyatt Centric Fisherman's Wharf, San Francisco
