Inmate visitation to resume at NDCS

June 25, 2020 (Lincoln, Neb.) Men and women living in the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) will soon be able to resume visits with friends and family members. Director Scott R. Frakes announced the visitation program will restart in all facilities the week of July 13.

“We are still working out the details,” explained Dir. Frakes. “Social distancing will be maintained and visitors will be required to undergo our screening process and wear masks throughout the duration of those visits.”

Visits to NDCS facilities were suspended in mid-March due to the coronavirus (COVID-19). Director Frakes said the timing is appropriate to resume visitation, but that the agency would reserve the ability to suspend visitation at all or specific facilities, should the circumstances warrant.

“There is still uncertainty associated with this virus and we need to keep the health of inmates, staff members and visitors top of mind as we reinitiate activities that were happening before COVID-19.”

Of 694 inmates tested so far in all 10 facilities, only eight inmates have had positive results and none have required hospitalization as a result of a positive test. Testing will continue as part of the TestNebraska program.

“When visitation resumes, it will involve new guidelines designed to reduce risks associated with spreading the disease,” noted Dir. Frakes. “The details will be shared with inmates and members of the public in the coming week. Information will also be posted on the NDCS website.”

Director Frakes said the agency would continue to resume additional activities and events in the weeks and months to come. “Reopening visitation is an important place to start. But, we continue to take a cautious and measured approach as we move forward.”

