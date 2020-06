Parental Control Software Test 2020 - Only Two Vendors Got Certified by AV-Comparatives

Parental Control Software Test by AV-Comparatives Parental Control Software Test by AV-Comparatives

To get certified, a product must block at least 98% of pornographic website!

Children need to be protected while browsing the Internet. A good parental control software can help you to keep children away from inappropriate content.” — Peter Stelzhammer, co-founder, AV-Comparatives

INNSBRUCK, TIROL, AUSTRIA, June 30, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- AV-Comparatives provides certification for parental control software. In order to be certified, a product must block at least 98% of pornographic websites, have no more than a few false alarms on child-friendly websites, and have no severe unresolved bugs (or design flaws) discovered during the review.A certification is valid for one year and vendors can apply for certification once a year. Several vendors submitted their products for certification in 2020, of which only two reached the requirements.Certified Parental Control Solutions