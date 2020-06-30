Parental Control Software Test 2020 - Only Two Vendors Got Certified by AV-Comparatives
To get certified, a product must block at least 98% of pornographic website!
Children need to be protected while browsing the Internet. A good parental control software can help you to keep children away from inappropriate content.”INNSBRUCK, TIROL, AUSTRIA, June 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AV-Comparatives provides certification for parental control software. In order to be certified, a product must block at least 98% of pornographic websites, have no more than a few false alarms on child-friendly websites, and have no severe unresolved bugs (or design flaws) discovered during the review.
— Peter Stelzhammer, co-founder, AV-Comparatives
A certification is valid for one year and vendors can apply for certification once a year. Several vendors submitted their products for certification in 2020, of which only two reached the requirements.
Certified Parental Control Solutions
Kaspersky Safe Kids for Windows
SafeDNS for Windows
Peter Stelzhammer
AV-Comparatives
+43 720 115542
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn