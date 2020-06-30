Parental Control Software Test 2020 - Only Two Vendors Got Certified by AV-Comparatives

Parental Control Software Test by AV-Comparatives

Parental Control Software Test by AV-Comparatives

Parental Control Software Test by AV-Comparatives

Parental Control Software Test by AV-Comparatives

To get certified, a product must block at least 98% of pornographic website!

Children need to be protected while browsing the Internet. A good parental control software can help you to keep children away from inappropriate content.”
— Peter Stelzhammer, co-founder, AV-Comparatives
INNSBRUCK, TIROL, AUSTRIA, June 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AV-Comparatives provides certification for parental control software. In order to be certified, a product must block at least 98% of pornographic websites, have no more than a few false alarms on child-friendly websites, and have no severe unresolved bugs (or design flaws) discovered during the review.

A certification is valid for one year and vendors can apply for certification once a year. Several vendors submitted their products for certification in 2020, of which only two reached the requirements.

Certified Parental Control Solutions

Kaspersky Safe Kids for Windows

SafeDNS for Windows

Peter Stelzhammer
AV-Comparatives
+43 720 115542
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Parental Control Software Test 2020 - Only Two Vendors Got Certified by AV-Comparatives

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Consumer Goods, Education, IT Industry, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Peter Stelzhammer
AV-Comparatives
+43 720 115542
Company Details
AV-Comparatives
Grabenweg 68
Innsbruck, 6020
Austria
+43 720115542
Visit Newsroom
About

AV-Comparatives is an independent organization offering systematic testing that checks whether security software, such as PC/Mac-based antivirus products and mobile security solutions, lives up to its promises. Using one of the largest sample collections worldwide, it creates a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible results to individuals, news organizations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides an official seal of approval for software performance which is globally recognized. The story of AV-Comparatives began the way it does with so many computer users, namely with a virus infection. In 1993, Andreas Clementi was hit by a computer virus: the “November 17 virus – NOV_17.855”. This awakened his interest. Andreas was not satisfied with the sometimes very contradictory tests of antivirus programs in computer magazines, and so began the intensive investigation of malware and antivirus software, which continues to this day. In 1999, he founded AV-Comparatives as a student project at the University of Innsbruck. This was done purely out of technical interest, to see how good the products of different manufacturers actually are. The response was enormous, as the manufacturers of antivirus software became aware of the duo in Innsbruck and wanted to take part in the tests.

AV-Comparatives

More From This Author
Parental Control Software Test 2020 - Only Two Vendors Got Certified by AV-Comparatives
Why independent testing of anti-virus software is important - a blogpost by AV-Comparatives
Research shows that macOS is vulnerable to malware and PUA too
View All Stories From This Author