It’s safer to book accommodation with SITU Assured

SITU supports safer global accommodation solutions with a wide-ranging ASAP initiative focused on bringing its extensive supply chain together.

The demand for serviced accommodation is growing as buyers and travellers recognise that it’s a far safer option with a wide range of fringe benefits” — Phil Stapleton

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, July 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SITU supports safer global accommodation solutions with a wide-ranging ASAP initiative focused on bringing its extensive supply chain together.

“The demand for serviced accommodation is growing as buyers and travellers recognise that it’s a far safer option with a wide range of fringe benefits,” Says SITU MD Phil Stapleton. “SITU has had in-depth conversations with our supply chain and are working to ensure that we elevate the health and safety focus of all operators in line with the ASAP (Association of Serviced Apartment Providers) ‘Stay with Confidence Promise’. Serviced accommodation is already a far superior choice for corporate travellers in terms of space, convenience and facilities and when you add our health enhancements such as sanitisers and regular disinfection, it becomes clear that if the “new normal” includes global travel then Serviced Apartments will play a key role.”

James Foice, ASAP Ceo, says: "I am delighted that SITU have seen the value in our work, and welcome the opportunity to help the buyer clearly identify organisations that are ASAP members and have been independently accredited by ISAAP. It is certain all travellers will need extra reassurance around Covid-proof hygiene, so we are glad to provide an additional level of confidence with the ASAP Promise."

As the world begins the transition into “Post Covid” life and with the uncertainty of second or even third waves of infection, it is obvious that all essential and business travel will require the kind of isolated and controlled environments that can only be provided by Serviced accommodation. Kitchen, laundry, internet and ample living spaces all combine to ensure guests can live and work in safety without the need to interact in unnecessary common areas.

For SITU the next evolution in accommodation isn’t just focused on hygiene it is the elevation of the entire supply chain and guest service experience.

“SITU are proud to be working with ASAP and fully support this initiative and we are equally as proud to be accredited by ISAAP (The ASAP’s independent accreditation arm) which represents a growing global standard for Serviced Apartment operations. We have begun the process of incorporating the ISAAP standards into our terms of partnership for all of our suppliers and will be rolling out ‘SITU Assured’ accreditation across our entire global supply chain to indicate compliance with these standards. Only by working together can we deliver and exceed the expectations and evolving needs of global travellers and a future mobile workforce.” – Phil Stapleton

SITU is looking toward the future with positive intent. From live availability and instant booking technology to a wider range of supporting tools, there is an opportunity in every crisis and perhaps the opportunity here is to reshape the way we think about corporate accommodation.

About SITU

SITU MAKE FINDING AND BOOKING SERVICED ACCOMMODATION EFFORTLESS

Founded by Phil Stapleton in 2008 with a vision to offer an alternative to hotels, today SITU is a global serviced accommodation business focusing on delivering a blended booking experience, through the perfect combination of people, product and technology.

Recognising that the reality of finding and booking serviced accommodation was over complicated and difficult, we have developed our business to offer the right booking experience that is relevant to each individual customer and client.

This is a culmination of hard work to develop and create technology that is intuitive, ground-breaking and unlike anything else in the marketplace. However, we never forget our roots of putting people first. Our customers and clients, our suppliers and our own SITU family are all part of the vital mix to deliver on our purpose “To make finding and booking serviced accommodation effortless.”

About ASAP

The Association of Serviced Apartment Providers (ASAP) is the not for profit trade body representing only Accredited Provider and Agent members, who collectively operate over 100,000 apartments in 25 countries and offer 3 million bed nights per year. It has recently launched its Covid-proof hygiene standard as part of the Accreditation, through the ASAP Stay with Confidence Promise, and its directory Staywithconfidence.com is the world’s first directory for the serviced apartment sector.