LinkOptimizer for Adobe InDesign Fixes Clipping Path Anomaly after Relinking

LinkOptimizer helps reduce InDesign link size by eliminating excess image data

Zevrix Solutions releases LinkOptimizer 5.4.19, an update to company's workflow automation tool for InDesign that can reduce link size and convert images.

LinkOptimizer has become an essential part of our workflow. It saves hours of time, replacing links, resizing and batch processing. The app makes our projects so much easier to prep for the printer.” — Peter Blossom of American Cruise Lines in Guilford, Connecticut

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, June 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zevrix Solutions today announces LinkOptimizer 5.4.19, a maintenance update to company's image processing automation tool for Adobe InDesign. LinkOptimizer liberates InDesign users from boring tedious tasks through automation of complex image manipulation processes that involve precise replacement of images after their editing in Photoshop.

The new version fixes a rare issue in which the clipping path applied to a link in InDesign wasn't preserved upon relinking the optimized image after processing. LinkOptimizer now re-applies the original clipping path settings automatically after importing the image. The update also detects certain problematic characters in InDesign file paths and prevents such documents from processing to avoid system errors along the way.

"LinkOptimizer has become an essential part of our workflow," says Peter Blossom of American Cruise Lines in Guilford, Connecticut. "It saves hours of time, replacing linked images, resizing and batch processing. LinkOptimizer makes our projects so much easier to prep for the printer."

LinkOptimizer works automatically with Photoshop to reduce InDesign link size, perform essential image editing and convert image formats. For example, with just a click of a button users can:

-Optimize batches of InDesign files and books

-Scale and crop images to match their dimensions in InDesign

-Convert RGB images to CMYK

-Change their resolution to 300 dpi

-Resave PSD files as TIFF

-Run a Photoshop action on each image.

At the end of processing, LinkOptimizer reimports images to InDesign at 100% in their precise position. As a result, users can save gigabytes of disk space and hours of manual editing, accelerate document output and cut costs through faster processing.

Pricing and Availability:

LinkOptimizer can be purchased from Zevrix website for US$259.95 (Light version: $179.95) as well as from Adobe Exchange and authorized resellers. Trial is also available for download. The update is free for LinkOptimizer 5.x users and $130 to upgrade from previous versions. LinkOptimizer requires macOS 10.8-10.15 and Adobe InDesign / Photoshop CS5-2020.