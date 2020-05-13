Zevrix InDesign Automation Bundle on Mashable Sale until May 19

LinkOptimizer helps reduce InDesign link size by eliminating excess image data Output Factory automates printing and exporting from Adobe InDesign Package Central automates InDesign packaging with hot folders

Zevrix Solutions, a developer of automation tools for Adobe InDesign, offers a highly discounted bundle of workflow automation plug-ins on Mashable store.

Zevrix software is the best kept secret for the Graphic Design industry. Thanks to Zevrix products, every piece of artwork that flies out of here requires no intervention by the prepress departments.” — Darren Rath, owner of eponymous design studio in Melbourne, Australia

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, May 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zevrix Solutions, a developer of automation solutions for Adobe InDesign, announces today that it has partnered with Mashable to offer InDesign users a highly discounted bundle of company's four workflow automation plug-ins. Users can get LinkOptimizer, Output Factory, Package Central and InPreflight Pro for $49 only until May 19. The deal saves customers $630. Zevrix tools help users reduce InDesign link size, automate image and output workflows, eliminate repetitive tasks, and streamline document packaging.

Accessible through the Mashable site, the Mashable Shop furthers the company’s mission of informing, inspiring and entertaining the digital generation. Mashable Shop is the leading destination for accessories, gadgets, software packages and other one-of-a-kind products at highly competitive prices. Mashable carries a bundle of four Zevrix InDesign automation tools:

LinkOptimizer, the company's flagship product, lets users reduce InDesign link size by eliminating excess image data, perform image adjustments and convert file formats. The software automatically scales and crops the images in Photoshop to match their dimensions in InDesign, changes resolution to the specified target, and reimports images to InDesign at 100%.

Output Factory is a plug-in which automates printing and exporting from InDesign and offers batch output, layer versioning, single page export, preflighting, variable file names and more.

InPreflight for InDesign offers advanced preflighting as well as automatic packaging of multiple files. InPreflight helps users eliminate errors, save disk space and collect all linked files into a single location.

The last product on sale is Package Central which automates InDesign file packaging by processing files from watched hot folders. The software offloads file packaging from InDesign to a central system leaving operator workstations free from the collection process.



Pricing and Availability:

Zevrix InDesign bundle can be purchased on Mashable Shop for US$49 until May 19, 2020. Product trials are also available for download. All products require macOS 10.8-10.15 and Adobe InDesign CS5-CC 2020 software.



