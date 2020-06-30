Addressing the Current Oil Crisis and Impact of COVID-19 at the Oil & Gas Leadership and Success Virtual Summit
Keeping you up to date with the issues, and providing strategies, ideas and solutions during the current crisis
NAIROBI, KENYA, June 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Oil & Gas Leadership and Success Virtual Summit was realised In March when the world had begun to feel the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and organisers Joe Watson Gakuo and Jodee Lourensz look forward to launching this unique platform that gives you on-demand presentations, interviews and panel discussions.
Bringing together the top Oil and Gas Business Experts, Industry Thought Leaders, Independents, Government, Key Stakeholders, Strategic Thinkers and Operational Leaders, and designed to take you on a step-by-step journey throughout the Oil and Gas Value Chain on how to deal with the current crisis, adapting to a new world order and how to succeed going forward.
As a registered participant, you will have access to five days’ worth of content with C-Suite and Senior Executive speakers and panelists covering a broad range of topics, with the objective to help you navigate the current problems being faced within the industry.
There is no travel, no approval forms to complete, and no re-scheduling of meetings so that if you attend, you will have a week of work to catch up on. You have the choice to tap in and tap out daily. You will also have access to presentations post event for a limited time.
“We are excited to be organising this event providing a platform to discuss the problems and solutions needed. We are passionate about the industry, and the success of everyone in the value chain" said host Joe Watson Gakuo.
Speakers Confirmed:
Natalia Camba, Local Content Manager, INP, Mozambique
Ileana Ferber, Local Content Lead, ExxonMobil
Ben Yanda, Management Consultant for Environment, Mozambique
Bronwyn Nielsen, CEO, The Nielsen Network
Jasper Peijs, Vice President Exploration Africa, BP
Tamara Makaryan, Country Manager, Pacific Hunt Energy
Scott Aitken, Chief Executive Office, Seapulse
Bambo Ibidapo-Obe, General Manager, Commercial, Oando
Shauna Holmes, Arctic Therm International
Jessica Kyeyune, National Content Specialist, Uganda
Brian Muriuki, Managing Director & Country Chair, Shell, Ghana
Dr. Simone Santi, President, Leonardo Group
Nicole R. Braley, VP - Head of Marketing, Wood Mackenzie
Rudolf Huber, President, LNG Europe
Sean Wilcock, Vice President, MGB Oilfield Services Inc
Deirdre O’Donnell, Managing Director, Working Smart
Stuart Broadly, CEO, (EIC) Energy Industries Council
Robert Nyasimi, CEO, Renco Africa
Garima Gayatri, Editor, Energy Dais
David Gibson, Owner, Gibson Reports
Elizabeth Rogo, Chief Executive Officer, TSAVO Oilfields Services
Rayna Oryniak, President, Calgary Women in Energy
Steve Coffee, Director, Exterran
Eloine Barry, CEO, Africa Media Agency
Rita Hausken, Strategist & Leadership Coach, Independent
Margaret Nongo-Okojokwu, Public Speaker & Editor Majorwaves Energy Report
Tom Perkins, Director of Projects, Stellar Energy
Emmanuel Delvaux, MD, West Africa, Schlumberger
Paul Eardley-Taylor, Head, Oil & Gas, Standard Bank
Dr. Satyam Priyadarshy, Chief Data Scientist, Halliburton
Erik Dvergsnes, Architect - Oracle Exadata & Cloud, Aker BP ASA
Hon Elly Karuhanga, Uganda, Chamber of Mines & Petroleum
Dr. Carole Nakhle, CEO, Crystol Energy
Anand Rao, Director & Principal, Oil & Gas Solutions Ltd
Hugh Spurling, Director Spurling Goss
Eskil Jersing, EP Executive, Eskoil Limited
Highlights:
C-Suite & Senior Executive Speakers
VIP Interviews
Five Days’ Worth of Content
Live Q&A Session
Panel Discussions
Whiskey & Business Virtual Networking Cocktail with LIVE Interactive Entertainment
Attendees:
Government
C-Suite and Senior Level Executives
Independents
National Oil Companies
Oilfield Services Providers
Entrepreneurs
Consultants
Register now for access to 5 days of content, online and on-demand.
For all enquiries contact the organisers:
Joe Watson Gakuo: jwatson@upstreamgrp.com
Jodee Lourensz: jodee@upstreamgrp.com
