Addressing the Current Oil Crisis and Impact of COVID-19 at the Oil & Gas Leadership and Success Virtual Summit

NAIROBI, KENYA, June 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Oil & Gas Leadership and Success Virtual Summit was realised In March when the world had begun to feel the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and organisers Joe Watson Gakuo and Jodee Lourensz look forward to launching this unique platform that gives you on-demand presentations, interviews and panel discussions.

Bringing together the top Oil and Gas Business Experts, Industry Thought Leaders, Independents, Government, Key Stakeholders, Strategic Thinkers and Operational Leaders, and designed to take you on a step-by-step journey throughout the Oil and Gas Value Chain on how to deal with the current crisis, adapting to a new world order and how to succeed going forward.

As a registered participant, you will have access to five days’ worth of content with C-Suite and Senior Executive speakers and panelists covering a broad range of topics, with the objective to help you navigate the current problems being faced within the industry.

There is no travel, no approval forms to complete, and no re-scheduling of meetings so that if you attend, you will have a week of work to catch up on. You have the choice to tap in and tap out daily. You will also have access to presentations post event for a limited time.

“We are excited to be organising this event providing a platform to discuss the problems and solutions needed. We are passionate about the industry, and the success of everyone in the value chain" said host Joe Watson Gakuo.

Speakers Confirmed:

Natalia Camba, Local Content Manager, INP, Mozambique

Ileana Ferber, Local Content Lead, ExxonMobil

Ben Yanda, Management Consultant for Environment, Mozambique

Bronwyn Nielsen, CEO, The Nielsen Network

Jasper Peijs, Vice President Exploration Africa, BP

Tamara Makaryan, Country Manager, Pacific Hunt Energy

Scott Aitken, Chief Executive Office, Seapulse

Bambo Ibidapo-Obe, General Manager, Commercial, Oando

Shauna Holmes, Arctic Therm International

Jessica Kyeyune, National Content Specialist, Uganda

Brian Muriuki, Managing Director & Country Chair, Shell, Ghana

Dr. Simone Santi, President, Leonardo Group

Nicole R. Braley, VP - Head of Marketing, Wood Mackenzie

Rudolf Huber, President, LNG Europe

Sean Wilcock, Vice President, MGB Oilfield Services Inc

Deirdre O’Donnell, Managing Director, Working Smart

Stuart Broadly, CEO, (EIC) Energy Industries Council

Robert Nyasimi, CEO, Renco Africa

Garima Gayatri, Editor, Energy Dais

David Gibson, Owner, Gibson Reports

Elizabeth Rogo, Chief Executive Officer, TSAVO Oilfields Services

Rayna Oryniak, President, Calgary Women in Energy

Steve Coffee, Director, Exterran

Eloine Barry, CEO, Africa Media Agency

Rita Hausken, Strategist & Leadership Coach, Independent

Margaret Nongo-Okojokwu, Public Speaker & Editor Majorwaves Energy Report

Tom Perkins, Director of Projects, Stellar Energy

Emmanuel Delvaux, MD, West Africa, Schlumberger

Paul Eardley-Taylor, Head, Oil & Gas, Standard Bank

Dr. Satyam Priyadarshy, Chief Data Scientist, Halliburton

Erik Dvergsnes, Architect - Oracle Exadata & Cloud, Aker BP ASA

Hon Elly Karuhanga, Uganda, Chamber of Mines & Petroleum

Dr. Carole Nakhle, CEO, Crystol Energy

Anand Rao, Director & Principal, Oil & Gas Solutions Ltd

Hugh Spurling, Director Spurling Goss

Eskil Jersing, EP Executive, Eskoil Limited



Highlights:

C-Suite & Senior Executive Speakers

VIP Interviews

Five Days’ Worth of Content

Live Q&A Session

Panel Discussions

Whiskey & Business Virtual Networking Cocktail with LIVE Interactive Entertainment

Attendees:

Government

C-Suite and Senior Level Executives

Independents

National Oil Companies

Oilfield Services Providers

Entrepreneurs

Consultants



Register now for access to 5 days of content, online and on-demand.

For all enquiries contact the organisers:

Joe Watson Gakuo: jwatson@upstreamgrp.com

Jodee Lourensz: jodee@upstreamgrp.com

--------------------------------------------------------

Note to Media

For all media enquiries including accreditation please contact jodee@upstreamgrp.com