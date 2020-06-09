Oil & Gas Leadership and Success Virtual Summit to Address Current Industry Crisis & Impact of COVID-19
Providing Leadership and Succeeding in a Time of Crisis
NAIROBI, KENYA, June 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In March this year, when the world was beginning to feel the full impact of COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing became the new normal, the Oil & Gas Leadership and Success Virtual Summit was realised so that the industry could remain connected and engaged to be able to address the challenges but also network ideas and solutions.
With the aim of bringing together top Oil and Gas Business Experts, Industry Thought Leaders, Independents, Government, Key Stakeholders, Strategic Thinkers and Operational Leaders; the Oil & Gas Leadership and Success Virtual Summit is designed to take you on a step-by-step journey throughout the Oil and Gas Value Chain on how to deal with the current crisis, adapting to a new world order and how to succeed going forward.
Five days’ worth of content and presentations will include interviews and panel discussions with C-Suite and Senior Executive leaders covering a broad range of topics with the objective to help you navigate the current problems being faced within the industry and gain a better understanding of how to move forward strategically.
The Summit is an online-only event and you can choose to watch it live or on demand at your leisure. There is no travel, no approval forms to complete, and no re-scheduling of meetings so that if you attend, you will have a week's of work to catch up on.
Get in touch for more information on how to use our virtual platform to profile your company, brand, service or product, and gain targeted exposure to the Oil & Gas Industry Leaders, Influencers and Potential Clients, with our Sponsor & Exhibition Packages designed for your budget.
Confirmed Speakers Include:
Jasper Peijs, VP, Africa Exploration, BP
Dr. Carole Nakhle, CEO, Crystol Energy
Anand Rao, Director & Principal, Oil & Gas Solutions Ltd
Hugh Spurling, Director Spurling Goss
Eskil Jersing, EP Executive, Eskoil Limited
Tom Perkins, Director of Projects, Stellar Energy
Nicole R. Braley, VP - Head of Marketing, Wood Mackenzie
Emmanuel Delvaux, MD, West Africa, Schlumberger
Paul Eardley-Taylor, Head, Oil & Gas, Standard Bank
Brian Muriuki, MD & Country Chair, Shell, Ghana
Dr. Satyam Priyadarshy, Chief Data Scientist, Halliburton
Erik Dvergsnes, Architect - Oracle Exadata & Cloud, Aker BP ASA
Hon Elly Karuhanga, Uganda, Chamber of Mines & Petroleum
Sean Wilcock, Vice President, Sales, MGB Oilfield Services Inc
Jon Clark, Partner, UK & EMEIA Oil and Gas Leader, Ernst & Young
Diana Ribeiro, CEO, Astertax Consulting
Rudolf Huber, President, LNG Europe
Elizabeth Rogo, Founder & CEO, TSAVO Oilfields Services
Peter Szabadi, Chief Operating Officer, The Energy Year
Visit the website for for speaker updates.
Highlights:
C-Suite & Senior Executive Speakers
VIP Interviews
Five Days’ Worth of Content
Key Topical Issues in the Oil and Gas Value Chain
Panel Discussions
Bubbles & Business Virtual Networking with LIVE Interactive Entertainment
Attendees:
Government
C-Suite and Senior Level Executives
Independents
National Oil Companies
Oilfield Services Providers
Entrepreneurs
Consultants
Register now to be part of an inclusive, informative and thought provoking week of insights and discussion.
