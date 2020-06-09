Oil & Gas Leadership and Success Virtual Summit to Address Current Industry Crisis & Impact of COVID-19

Providing Leadership and Succeeding in a Time of Crisis

NAIROBI, KENYA, June 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In March this year, when the world was beginning to feel the full impact of COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing became the new normal, the Oil & Gas Leadership and Success Virtual Summit was realised so that the industry could remain connected and engaged to be able to address the challenges but also network ideas and solutions.

With the aim of bringing together top Oil and Gas Business Experts, Industry Thought Leaders, Independents, Government, Key Stakeholders, Strategic Thinkers and Operational Leaders; the Oil & Gas Leadership and Success Virtual Summit is designed to take you on a step-by-step journey throughout the Oil and Gas Value Chain on how to deal with the current crisis, adapting to a new world order and how to succeed going forward.

Five days’ worth of content and presentations will include interviews and panel discussions with C-Suite and Senior Executive leaders covering a broad range of topics with the objective to help you navigate the current problems being faced within the industry and gain a better understanding of how to move forward strategically.

The Summit is an online-only event and you can choose to watch it live or on demand at your leisure. There is no travel, no approval forms to complete, and no re-scheduling of meetings so that if you attend, you will have a week's of work to catch up on.

Confirmed Speakers Include:

Jasper Peijs, VP, Africa Exploration, BP

Dr. Carole Nakhle, CEO, Crystol Energy

Anand Rao, Director & Principal, Oil & Gas Solutions Ltd

Hugh Spurling, Director Spurling Goss

Eskil Jersing, EP Executive, Eskoil Limited

Tom Perkins, Director of Projects, Stellar Energy

Nicole R. Braley, VP - Head of Marketing, Wood Mackenzie

Emmanuel Delvaux, MD, West Africa, Schlumberger

Paul Eardley-Taylor, Head, Oil & Gas, Standard Bank

Brian Muriuki, MD & Country Chair, Shell, Ghana

Dr. Satyam Priyadarshy, Chief Data Scientist, Halliburton

Erik Dvergsnes, Architect - Oracle Exadata & Cloud, Aker BP ASA

Hon Elly Karuhanga, Uganda, Chamber of Mines & Petroleum

Sean Wilcock, Vice President, Sales, MGB Oilfield Services Inc

Jon Clark, Partner, UK & EMEIA Oil and Gas Leader, Ernst & Young

Diana Ribeiro, CEO, Astertax Consulting

Rudolf Huber, President, LNG Europe

Elizabeth Rogo, Founder & CEO, TSAVO Oilfields Services

Peter Szabadi, Chief Operating Officer, The Energy Year

Visit the website for for speaker updates.

Highlights:

C-Suite & Senior Executive Speakers

VIP Interviews

Five Days’ Worth of Content

Key Topical Issues in the Oil and Gas Value Chain

Panel Discussions

Bubbles & Business Virtual Networking with LIVE Interactive Entertainment

Attendees:

Government

C-Suite and Senior Level Executives

Independents

National Oil Companies

Oilfield Services Providers

Entrepreneurs

Consultants

