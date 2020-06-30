News Release/ Rutland Barracks/ VOCR
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B402370
TROOPER: Katrina R. Ducharme
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: 06/29/20 @ 2000
LOCATION: Poultney
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Steven Perry
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Poultney, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 29, 2020, Troopers of the Vermont State Police, Rutland Barracks were dispatched to a suspicious complaint in the Town of Poultney.
During the course of the investigation it was discovered that Perry had violated his court ordered of conditions of release. Perry was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division to answer to the charge.
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: no
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division.
COURT DATE/TIME: June 30, 2020, at 1230 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time