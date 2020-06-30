Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Release/ Rutland Barracks/ VOCR

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 20B402370

TROOPER:     Katrina R. Ducharme                                                                     

STATION: Rutland                     

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 06/29/20 @ 2000

LOCATION: Poultney

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Steven Perry

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Poultney, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 29, 2020, Troopers of the Vermont State Police, Rutland Barracks were dispatched to a suspicious complaint in the Town of Poultney.

 

During the course of the investigation it was discovered that Perry had violated his court ordered of conditions of release.  Perry was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division to answer to the charge.

 

LODGED - LOCATION:      

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: no

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division.

COURT DATE/TIME: June 30, 2020, at 1230 hours

           

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time

