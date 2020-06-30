THE MUSEUM OF LATIN AMERICAN ART (MOLAA) LAUNCHES ONLINE AUCTION PRO COVID-19 RECOVERY FUND
MOLAA's first complete online auction with 167 artworks from Latin American and Latino artists.
The generous support artists and collectors give MOLAA through their donations for this online auction is key for MOLAA to continue to develop and execute its mission through this pandemic.”LONG BEACH, CA, USA, June 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Museum of Latin American Art (MOLAA) is pleased to launch its first fully online auction with 167 artworks from Latin American and Latino artists. Proceeds from this auction will go to benefit the MOLAA COVID-19 Recovery Fund.
— Dr. Lourdes I. Ramos-Rivas, President & CEO of MOLAA.
As a result of COVID-19, the Museum closed to the public mid-March 2020. The resulting loss of revenue has deeply impacted MOLAA’s operations. The MOLAA COVID-19 Recovery Fund prioritizes the museum’s need to cover the basic expenses to ensure the proper conservation of the permanent collection and loaned artworks at the museum, as well as ongoing operations. With plans to reopen to the public in early July, this fund also contributes to promote the security measures for our staff and visitors as we reopen. The MOLAA COVID-19 Recovery Fund also supports the need to provide new onsite and online programming responding the new guidelines. This fund supports our mission and ensures the extended life of the institution.
“The generous support artists and collectors give MOLAA through their donations for this online auction is key for MOLAA to continue to develop and execute its mission through this pandemic. We have been able to expand our online programming to reach our audiences during our time of closure,” stated Dr. Lourdes I. Ramos-Rivas, President & CEO of MOLAA.
The artworks participating in this auction represent a great variety of Latino & Latin American artists. This grand event is thanks in part to a generous donation from private collector Sammy Sayago. It has allowed MOLAA to organize this important event for the continuity efforts done. Great names of artists that participate in this auction include Leonardo Nierman, Francisco Toledo, Zaida del Rio, among others.
Invaluable is the world’s largest online live auction marketplace of fine and decorative arts, antiques and collectibles, featuring a live online bidding platform that allows collectors and dealers to bid in real-time in auctions held around the world. Hundreds of thousands of rare and unique collectibles are offered at auction each month through Invaluable’s online bidding platform at a range of price values. As the leading developer of SaaS and e-commerce applications for the auction industry, Invaluable provides auctioneers with marketing and e-commerce solutions across Invaluable and AuctionZip web properties, as well as access to RFC Systems, the company’s auction management software. Invaluable’s best-in-class historical price database includes more than 58 million complete auction results, totaling more than $204 billion in value. Founded in 1989 in Boston, Invaluable also has offices in Pennsylvania and the United Kingdom, and currently has more than 80 employees.
To participate in the auction, visit http://invaluable.com/molaa or call (562) 216-4182.
About the Museum of Latin American Art (MOLAA)
The Museum of Latin American Art (MOLAA) was founded in 1996 in Long Beach, California and serves the greater Los Angeles area. MOLAA is the only museum in the United States dedicated to modern and contemporary Latin American art. Since its inception, MOLAA has doubled in size and continues to expand its permanent collection, ranging from works by Tamayo and Matta to Cruz-Diez, Los Carpinteros and Tunga. MOLAA is a multidisciplinary institution providing cross-cultural dialogue through the arts, educational programs and events for the community.
