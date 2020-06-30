Sai Huda to speak at Procopio webinar “The Cybersecurity Deficiencies That Create Liability"
Globally recognized risk and cybersecurity expert will speak at Procopio webinar on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 2 pm PDTSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sai Huda, author of the best-selling book, Next Level Cybersecurity: Detect The Signals, Stop The Hack will join Fred Taylor, Partner and Privacy & Cybersecurity Practice Group Leader, Procopio, to deliver a timely cybersecurity webinar on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 2 pm PDT.
Procopio is a full-service business and litigation AmLaw 200 firm serving clients ranging from small to mid-sized companies to large multinationals at every stage of the business life cycle.
The webinar titled “The Cybersecurity Deficiencies That Create Liability: What You Must Know And Should Do” will cover:
• Which cybersecurity deficiencies and practices create liability under federal and state unfair or deceptive acts or practices (UDAP) laws.
• How cybersecurity deficiencies created over $700M in UDAP liability in one recent case.
• How cybersecurity deficiencies created a five year, thousands of dollars in UDAP liability in another case even though there was no data breach or theft.
• How federal and state regulators are ramping up enforcement actions for privacy and cybersecurity deficiencies.
• The five critical steps and tools to mitigate cybersecurity deficiencies and UDAP liability before any damage is done.
This educational webinar is for business owners, CEOs, COOs, CTOs, CIOs, CISOs, CPOs, CROs and in-house legal counsel to gain timely and practical how-to knowledge to mitigate cyber risk.
Webinar attendees will also receive an electronic copy of Sai Huda’s best-selling book, Next Level Cybersecurity.
The game-changing book:
• Reveals the top 15 signals of attackers’ behavior and activity;
• Uncovers how these signals were missed in the world’s largest hacks;
• Shows how these signals can detect the attackers in time;
• Provides a seven step method to detect the signals early and stop the hack and prevent loss or damage.
“In this timely briefing, we will reveal the cybersecurity deficiencies that every single organization must avoid, and share how to get on top of UDAP risk. We will explain the linkage between cybersecurity and UDAP risk and show how to mitigate,” said Sai Huda.
Huda is a globally recognized risk and cybersecurity expert, technology visionary and business leader, with more than 20 years of hands-on experience. He is former GM, Risk, Information Security and Compliance Solutions, FIS, a Fortune 500 company. Previously, he was founder and CEO, Compliance Coach, which was acquired by FIS.
He was the lead faculty to train Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) examiners and consumer complaints response staff on EFAA, EFTA, FCRA, GLBA, TILA, TISA and UDAAP, among other laws and regulations. He also led industry-wide seminars to train examiners and risk management professionals on GLBA and FTC Act Safeguards Rules. He is also a frequent keynote speaker at industry conferences.
He serves as an advisory board member at Cyber Center of Excellence (CCOE) and as an expert consultant to boards and executives on risk and cybersecurity best practices.
To learn more about Next Level Cybersecurity or to schedule an interview with Sai Huda, please visit his website at www.saihuda.com.
To register for Procopio’s webinar “The Cybersecurity Deficiencies That Create Liability: What You Must Know And Should Do” on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 2 pm Pacific Time and receive an electronic copy of Sai Huda’s best-seller, Next Level Cybersecurity, visit Procopio.
Sai Huda
www.saihuda.com
