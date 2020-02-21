Sai Huda, author of cybersecurity best-seller, to book-sign and speak at RSA Conference 2020

Sai Huda

Globally recognized risk and cybersecurity expert will be at the Moscone Center on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at booth S-349 from 12 – 1 pm

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sai Huda, author of the best-selling book, Next Level Cybersecurity: Detect The Signals, Stop The Hack , will be the expert guest featured at the Theatre in booth S-349 at RSA Conference 2020 in San Francisco on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from 12 – 1 pm.He will provide a briefing on “Cybersecurity Deficiencies That Create Significant UDAAP Liability” and sign his best-selling book, Next Level Cybersecurity.The game-changing book:• Reveals the top 15 signals of attackers’ behavior and activity;• Uncovers how these signals were missed in the world’s largest hacks;• Shows how these signals can detect the attackers in time;• Provides a seven step method to detect the signals early and stop the hack and prevent loss or damage.Attendees at booth S-349 will receive a copy of his signed book, until book copies last.“In this timely briefing at the RSA Conference, I will reveal the cybersecurity pitfalls that every single organization must avoid, and share how to get on top of UDAAP risk. I will explain the linkage between cybersecurity and UDAAP risk and show how to mitigate,” said Sai Huda.Huda is a globally recognized risk and cybersecurity expert, technology visionary and business leader, with more than 20 years of hands-on experience. He is former GM, Risk, Information Security and Compliance Solutions, FIS, a Fortune 500 company. Previously, he was founder and CEO, Compliance Coach, which was acquired by FIS.He was the lead faculty to train Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) examiners and consumer complaints response staff on EFAA, EFTA, FCRA, GLBA, TILA, TISA and UDAAP, among other laws and regulations. He also led industry-wide seminars to train examiners and risk management professionals on GLBA and FTC Act Safeguards Rules. He is also a frequent keynote speaker at industry conferences. He serves as an advisory board member at Cyber Center of Excellence (CCOE) and as an expert consultant to boards and executives on risk and cybersecurity best practices.To learn more about Next Level Cybersecurity or to schedule an interview with the author, please visit his website at www.saihuda.com . To listen to his briefing on “Cybersecurity Deficiencies That Create Significant UDAAP Liability” and receive a copy of his signed best-seller, Next Level Cybersecurity, until book copies last, visit the Theatre at booth S-349 on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, from 12 – 1 pm, at the RSA Conference 2020, South Hall, at Moscone Center, 747 Howard Street, San Francisco, CA 94103.



