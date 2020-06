Contact:

Agency:

Jocelyn Hall, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117Transportation

COUNTY: Genesee

HIGHWAY: M-15

CLOSEST CITY: Otisville

START DATE: Tuesday, July 7, 2020

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: Friday, July 17, 2020

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest $85,000 to replace a culvert on M-15 near the village of Otisville.

Project map

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: M-15 will be closed and detoured via M-57, Irish Road, and Birch Run Road. This work is weather dependent.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will replace a failing culvert, helping to maintain proper drainage and extend the life of the roadway.