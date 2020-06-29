Summer Food Service Programs Announced - 06/23/2020

ROSEVILLE, MN – Starting July 1, 2020, Minnesota schools and community organizations will transition to the traditional United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Summer Food Service Program to provide nutritious, free meals to children under the age of 18. For families who depend on school meals to nourish their children during the school year, the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) helps close the nutrition gap and supports academic achievement by providing access to healthy meals so students can return in the fall ready to learn.

In March, schools and community organizations began the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) under emergency guidelines in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Between March 18 and June 10, more than 22 million meals were provided through the program.

“With new economic hardships due to the pandemic, more Minnesota families than ever need access to nutritious, free meals during the summer months,” said Education Commissioner Mary Cathryn Ricker. “The quick work our schools did this spring to create a meal delivery or pick-up program for our students during these uncertain times was incredible. It is critical we build off our momentum to meet the nutritional needs of our students throughout the summer.”

New this summer, SFSP sites will be able to provide meals for pick-up through August 31. Typically, meals must be consumed at the serving location. Each site will have different pick-up and serving options. However, all sites will meet health guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and Minnesota Department of Health.

