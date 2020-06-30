iQSTEL Inc. (OTC: $IQST) Reports April/May Revenue Increased 93% and 190% Respectively Over 2019 Numbers; @IQstel
iQSTEL Inc. (OTC: IQST) is pleased to report two consecutive record revenues for April and May 2020, even with the global impact of COVID-19.
(Investorideas.com Newswire )- Breaking Tech/ Telecom News- iQSTEL Inc. (OTC: IQST), a leading-edge 21st Century Enhanced Telecommunications Service Provider, is pleased to report two consecutive record revenues for April and May 2020, even with the global impact of COVID-19.
For the month of April 2020, the revenue surpassed $2.4 Million a 93% increase when compared to April 2019’s revenue and for May 2020 the company’s revenues soared to $4.4 Million an increase of 190% vs May 2019. The May 2020 figures include $2.8 Million in prepaid revenues.
The year-to-date revenues through May 31st, 2020 reached new highs at $11.9 Million, an increase of over 70% compared to the same year-to-date period for 2019, $6.9 Million.
Mr. Iglesias comments “2020 has brought about the completion of many acquisitions during Q1 and Q2. The drastic jump in revenues is attributed to a combination of existing business growth and acquisition consolidated financials. The current breakdown of revenues across our various product lines is more than 60% from our SMS business, over 35% from our VoIP services and the remainder from our other products and services. More than 55% of our revenue stream is prepaid revenue, giving us a leg up for continued healthy business growth.”
“For many companies, COVID-19 has caused significant business reduction, while others have completely shutdown, maybe never to reopen. From the start, we built iQSTEL upon a solid foundation. Our business model has provided consistent growth and is proven a success with the latest revenue figures. We are thankful to the entire iQSTEL family for their hard word and dedication and look forward to the future,” added Mr. Iglesias.
“Concurrently, we are already working on our 2021 revenue and growth plans. These plans include introducing our IoT Smart Gas Platform (www.iotsmartgas.com) to the market and working on the development of our Blockchain platforms (www.itsBchain.com). Additional exciting plans for Q3 and Q4 2020 will be announced soon.” concluded Mr. Iglesias.
About iQSTEL Inc.:
iQSTEL Inc (OTC: IQST) www.iQSTEL.com is a US-based publicly listed company offering leading-edge 21st Century Enhanced Telecommunications Services with a focus on a wide range of cloud-based enhanced services to the Tier-1 and Tier-2 carriers, corporate, enterprise, as well as the retail market. iQSTEL through its subsidiaries Etelix, SwissLink, QGlobal SMS, SMSDirectos, IoT Labs, IoT Smart Gas Platform, itsBchain offers a "one-stop-shopping” for international and domestic VoIP services, IP-PBX services, SMS exchange for A2P and P2P, OmniChannel Marketing, Internet of Things (IoT) applications (IoT Smart Gas Platform), 4G & 5G international infrastructure connectivity, as well as blockchain-based platforms: Mobile Number Portability Application (MNPA) and Settlement & Payments Marketplace for VoIP, SMS and Data.
About Etelix.com USA, LLC:
www.etelix.com
About SwissLink Carrier AG:
www.swisslink-carrier.com
About QGlobal SMS LLC.:
www.qglobalsms.com
About Alcyon Cloud SMS S.A.S (Commercial Brand SMSDirectos.com ):
http://www.smsdirectos.com/
About IoT Labs MX SAPI:
www.iotlabs.mx
About itsBchain LLC.:
www.itsBchain.com
Safe Harbor Statement: Statements in this news release may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and iQSTEL Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release.
