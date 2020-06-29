Rob Watts, Founder of Openbox, Wins Best of Los Angeles Award "Best Refurbished Electronics Supplier - 2020"

Rob Watts, Founder of OpenBox OpenBox Best of LA Award

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rob Watts, prominent entrepreneur, and his company Openbox, leading specialist and supplier of open box and manufacturer refurbished electronics at unbeatable discount prices, wins Best of Los Angeles Award - “Best Refurbished Electronics Supplier - 2020”, according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The “Best of Los Angeles Award” community was formed five years ago and consists of over 6,800 professional members living and working in Southern California and celebrates the best people, places and things in Los Angeles. It celebrates the best people, places and things in Los Angeles with a slogan “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best.”

“The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity,” expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include Rob Watts and Openbox into our BoLAA family.”

Openbox specializes in TV's, tablets, laptops, the latest and greatest smartphones, headphones, sound bars, vacuums, and much more. All of these products come from industry leading brands like Apple, Samsung, Sony, LG, Dyson, and Vizio. An Openbox product is one that has been previously purchased and returned. They are then thoroughly tested for technical faults and meticulously examined for physical damage by their professional team of technicians for recertification, before being boxed up and offered to consumers at a hugely discounted price. Great discounted prices on Openbox products are re-sold online at lower prices. Openbox products also come with full one-year warranties, so you can enjoy peace of mind.

OpenBox started way back in 1995 as a supplier of computer parts, trading out of a warehouse in Surrey, British Columbia. After falling in love with the consumer and wholesale market, it was swiftly purchased by Watts, now the proud business owner. It didn’t take long before new premises and expansions were required to keep up with demand and this had escalated into the OpenBox.ca website and the showrooms throughout Canada in Surrey, Vancouver, Coquitlam and Tsawwassen opening in July as well as four stores in Calgary, Alberta there expansion plans are looking at Vancouver Island and Toronto. Openbox also has a U.S. arm, which sells only wholesale. All products sold by Openbox are available throughout all locations and online at (www.openbox.ca).

“Being an owner of a business is a huge responsibility to the people that make the business work – be it the staff or customers – and I take this very seriously and am committed to them,” states Watts. “As people are always going to want best value for their money but without compromising on the quality of the product, as a business, OpenBox has a meaningful role to play. At our leading processing facility, agents rigorously inspect, test, and clean the products to ensure they work just like new. A bargain is not a bargain unless it’s something that you bought at a cheaper price with no compromise on quality.”

Visit www.openbox.ca for hours of operation and detailed location information.