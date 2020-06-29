Southbound Route 885 Lebanon Road Detour this Week in West Mifflin

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing final paving work on Route 885 (Lebanon Road) in West Mifflin Borough, Allegheny County will occur Wednesday through Friday, July 1-3 weather permitting.

Final paving work requiring a southbound detour will occur on Route 885 between Mifflin Road and Noble Drive according to the following schedule:

Wednesday morning, July 1 at 6 a.m. to Thursday morning, July 2 at 6 a.m.

Thursday evening, July 2 at 6 p.m. to Friday morning, July 3 at 8 a.m.

Southbound traffic will be detoured during the work. Northbound traffic will not be impacted.

Posted Southbound Route 885 Detour

Continue southbound on Mifflin Road (Route 2045)

Mifflin Road becomes Buttermilk Hollow Road (Route 2040)

Buttermilk Hollow Road becomes Lebanon Church Road (Route 2040)

Follow Lebanon Church Road to Lebanon Road

End detour

The project is part of a $5.86 million group paving job in Allegheny County. A. Folino Construction, Inc. is the prime contractor.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #