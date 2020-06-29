Lane Restrictions to Start on Route 49, Tioga County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised of lane restrictions on Route 49 in Lawrence Township and Lawrence Borough, Tioga County. The ongoing reconstruction and widening project location will be from the intersection of Route 287 to the intersection of Route 15.

On Monday, June 29, the contractor, Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc., will expand working hours to a 24-hour operation. Motorists can expect single lane closures with flagging. Work on this project includes excavation, pavement repairs, milling, subbase, paving, drainage, rumble strips, concrete curbs and sidewalks, signs, traffic signal upgrades, and pavement markings.

Motorists can expect alternating lane closures with flagging during both daylight and over-night hours.

Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc., is the primary contractor for the $2,500,000 project.

Work is expected to be completed in September of 2020, weather permitting.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays, watch for changing lanes, stopped traffic, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

