4:30 PM Update: Route 54 Closed in Ralpho Township, Northumberland County

4:30 PM Update: Route 54 in Ralpho Township, Northumberland Township is open.​​

Montoursville, PA – Both lanes of Route 54 are closed in Ralpho Township, Northumberland County, between the intersection of Routes 54 and 487 and Hillside Road, due to downed utility wires.

Route 54 eastbound traffic should use Route 487 south, Route 61 south, Route 54 east.

Route 54 westbound traffic should use Hillside Avenue, Route 487 north, Route 54 west.

The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, changing traffic patterns, and drive with caution.

