Route 4012 Mitchell Road Bridge Washing Activities begin Tuesday in Neshannock Township

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing washing activities on the Mitchell Road (Route 4012) bridge over Interstate 376 in Neshannock Township, Lawrence County, will begin Tuesday, June 30 weather permitting.

Single-lane alternating traffic will occur on the bridge weekdays from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Thursday, July 9 as crews from Michael Facchiano Contracting, Inc. conduct bridge washing activities.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #