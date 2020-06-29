Route 2112 Electric Avenue Curb Ramp Construction Underway in Allegheny County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing ADA curb cut ramp installation is underway on Route 2112 (Electric Avenue) in North Braddock and East Pittsburgh boroughs, Allegheny County.

Work to install ADA curb cut ramps on Electric Avenue between North Avenue and Dynamo Way will occur weekdays as needed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through late July. Traffic shifts and sidewalk closures will occur. Flaggers will assist motorists and pedestrians through the work zone.

Crews from M & B Services, LLC will conduct the work.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #