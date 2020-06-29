I-76 West Nighttime Closures at 30th Street Cancelled This Week

King of Prussia, PA – This week’s scheduled overnight closures of westbound Interstate 76 at 30th Street in Center City Philadelphia for overhead viaduct repairs have been cancelled by the contractor, but mid-day and evening lane closures on eastbound and westbound I-76 for viaduct rehabilitation and repaving will continue as scheduled, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedule and locations are:

Tuesday, June 30, and Wednesday, July 1, from 12:00 Noon to 11:00 PM, westbound I-76 will be reduced to a single lane between the University Avenue and 30th Street interchanges for viaduct repair and paving; and

Tuesday, June 30, and Wednesday, July 1, from 12:00 Noon to 11:00 PM, eastbound I-76 will be reduced to a single lane between the 30th Street and University Avenue interchanges for viaduct paving.

Drivers are advised to use an alternate route or allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because significant backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather permitting.

Work on these projects will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

PennDOT is repairing and resurfacing the I-76 viaduct under a $39.8 million contract that also includes repairs to several I-76 bridges in Montgomery County. More information is available at www.I76viaduct.com.

Repairs to the Chestnut Street Bridge are part of PennDOT’s $103.6 million project to rehabilitate the bridge and eight other nearby structures, including those carrying Schuylkill Avenue over I-76 between Walnut Street and Chestnut Street, and between Chestnut Street and Market Street. More information is available at www.chestnutstreetbridges.com

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

