Super Tag raffle deadline July 1

Cheyenne - Wyoming Super Tag hunts have a reputation. Known widely as remarkable, many hunters vye for the chance to draw one of 10 premier licenses in the Cowboy state. For those looking for another chance at a 2020 license or to embark on an unforgettable adventure, there are only a few days left to enter the Super Tag raffle. The deadline to buy tickets is by 12 midnight July 1.

The Super Tag Raffle includes license drawings for each of the following species: bighorn sheep, moose, elk, mountain goat, wild bison, deer, antelope, mountain lion, grey wolf and black bear. The Super Tag Trifecta is one drawing and the winner chooses any three licenses from those offered. Super Tag tickets are $10 each and Trifecta tickets are $30. The last day to purchase tickets is July 1. Winners will be contacted by July 31 and later announced on the Game and Fish website.

Super Tag license raffle winners have the opportunity to purchase a license to hunt any open area for the species selected, with some exceptions for moose, wild bison and bighorn sheep. Winners also retain all preference points they have accumulated. Mandatory waiting periods for sheep and moose licenses and the once-in-a-lifetime restrictions for bull bison and mountain goat licenses are waived.

Hunters who purchase five or more Super Tag tickets or two or more Trifecta tickets are also automatically entered into a third raffle to win more than $16,000 worth of gear from First Lite, Weatherby, Swarovski Optik, Maven, Hoyt, Stone Glacier, Meindl USA and HuntWise.

Since 2014, the Super Tag Raffle has raised more than $4.6 million for big game management and wildlife conservation in Wyoming. In 2019 alone, 87,112 tickets were sold, raising more than $1.14 million.

