State, local health officials offering free COVID-19 testing in Madelia July 1

June 29, 2020

Responding to an increase in COVID-19 cases in Watonwan County, the State of Minnesota is partnering with the City of Madelia, Madelia Community Hospital and Clinic, and Watonwan County Public Health to offer COVID-19 testing on July 1. Testing is free and available to anyone who wants to be tested.

Wednesday, July 1 12 p.m. - 7 p.m. Madelia Senior High School 320 Buck Avenue SE Madelia, MN 56062

“COVID-19 can spread easily in communities, and sometimes people can spread the infection when they don’t even know they are infected,” said Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm. “No one wants to pass this illness to their friends or family. Getting tested provides vital information and peace of mind on an individual level, and on a community level it helps us protect those providing essential services and slow the spread of the disease.”

Anyone who wants to be tested is encouraged to come, even if they don’t have symptoms of COVID-19. No insurance or identification is needed. Residents of Watonwan and neighboring counties are eligible to be tested, but we encourage those who live farther away to be tested at their local clinics. For help finding a nearby location, see Find Testing Locations.

To avoid long lines, we encourage you to pre-register for a time slot. Visit COVID-19 Testing at Madelia High School for more information and to sign up for an appointment.

Terri Dresen State Emergency Operations Center 651-343-1689 Terri.Dresen@metc.state.mn.us

Eric Weller South Central Healthcare Coalition 507-381-6337 eric.weller@southcentral.edu