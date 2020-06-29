Department of Economic Development Awards Final CDBG Water-Wastewater Grant to Close Out 2019 Program Year

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) has announced the City of Crawford as the latest recipient of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding under the program’s Water/Wastewater category. This announcement marks the sixth and final award in this funding category made under the 2019 program cycle.

Crawford will receive $435,000 — complementing a $1.18 million grant and loan through the USDA’s Rural Development Program — to make improvements to its water system including the replacement of undersized distribution mains, hydrants and valves. These improvements will not only enhance the overall efficiency and long-term viability of the system, but will provide adequate water flow for local fire protection.

In all, DED has now awarded $2,337,905 under the CDBG Water/Wastewater category for program year 2019.

“The Department is privileged to administer federal CDBG funding across Nebraska, which helps our communities address local needs and achieve quality of life and economic development objectives,” said DED Director Anthony L. Goins.

Previous awards in 2019 program year are as follows:

The Village of Stratton received $295,905 to install submersible pumps, complete lift station upgrades and reconstruct the west lagoon cell, with local match provide by the Village and the Department of Environment and Energy (DEE)/Clean Water Revolving Loan Fund.

The Village of Greeley was awarded $425,000 to remove an existing iron and manganese treatment unit at the water treatment plant; install a pressure valve system and water distribution lines; and replace/upgrade a well, water meters and non-operational fire hydrants. Greeley supplied local match, with support from USDA grant and loan funds.

The City of Oshkosh was awarded $435,000 to reconstruct its lagoon and build a lift station. The City utilized match from DEE/the Clean Water Revolving Loan Fund.

The Village of Martinsburg was awarded $302,000 to construct a new municipal well, transmission line and standpipe. Match was provided by an EPA Water Infrastructure Improvement for the Nation Program grant, and a loan/loan forgiveness from the Nebraska Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund.

The City of Lyons was awarded $435,000 to build a municipal well and reconstruct a gravity filter system for water treatment. Match was provided by the City and a USDA Rural Development Program loan.

Administered by DED on behalf of the State to Nebraska’s non-entitlement communities, the flexible CDBG program provides funding for an array of activities intended to enhance communities’ vitality, solve health and safety threats and benefit vulnerable populations, among other objectives. Program categories available in 2020 include Downtown Revitalization; Economic Development; Emergent Threat; Owner-Occupied Rehabilitation; Planning; Public Works; Tourism Development; Youth Job Training and Water/Wastewater.

To learn more about the CDBG program, including how to apply under one of the multiple funding categories in 2020, visit https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/cdbg.