4 Seasons Trail and Multimodal Hub Project in Jenks Township, Forest County to Start Next Month

​Work on the 4 Seasons Trail and Multimodal Hub project in Jenks Township, Forest County is scheduled to start soon.

This project includes the construction of a six-mile segment of trail following the existing railroad bed, and a trail hub to serve cyclists, snowmobiles, and equestrians. A trail hub will be created at the old train station in the Village of Marienville. The addition of these trails will provide a link to several pre-existing trails, including the North Country Trail, Knox To Kane Trail, and the Allegheny National Forest trail system.

Construction is expected to begin July 6, 2020, weather permitting, and is expected to be completed by early November 2020.

The contractor is IA Construction of Franklin, PA. The contract cost is $1,196,169, which is to be paid entirely with federal funds through the Transportation Alternative Set-Aside program.  

This project is being done through a collaboration between the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and Jenks Township. 

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

