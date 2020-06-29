Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Route 885 Boulevard of the Allies Bridge and Ramp Inspections Continue Tuesday and Wednesday in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing bridge and ramp inspection activities on the Boulevard of the Allies (Route 885) and the Birmingham Bridge in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Tuesday and Wednesday, June 30-July 1 weather permitting.

Single-lane and shoulder restrictions will occur as needed in both directions of the Boulevard of the Allies between the Liberty Bridge and Oakland from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Additionally, inspections will occur from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the following ramps: 

Crews from WSP and the Sofis Rigging Company will conduct the inspection work.

Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns. Please use caution when driving through the area.  Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

Route 885 Boulevard of the Allies Bridge and Ramp Inspections Continue Tuesday and Wednesday in Pittsburgh

