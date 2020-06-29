United Way and Sharpen Partner to Unveil FREE Family Mental Health Management Mobile App in Response to COVID-19
Sharpen Family fosters love, hope, and healing for families during the pandemic
This app is a game-changer for any parent interested in improving their own mental health or the mental health and wellbeing of their children.”SPARTANBURG, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Created in collaboration with the United Way of the Piedmont and more than 15 agencies specializing in child advocacy and childhood development, Sharpen unveiled a mobile app of resources for South Carolina families today. The FREE app helps individuals and families cope with anxiety, depression, and other mental health challenges, and is especially effective for foster parents and parents of young children.
— Paige Stephenson, President & CEO of United Way of the Piedmont
Immediately available by visiting the United Way website or this link , Sharpen Family provides a vast library of more than 400 educational modules on mental health topics and supports families through COVID-19 and beyond. Unique to Sharpen, the content is offered in the voices and perspectives of real families. The app offers self-help information, techniques, and guidance in a safe and discreet environment.
“We initially began working with our community partners to provide foster care resources to our families through the Sharpen Family branded app,” said Paige Stephenson, President & CEO of United Way of the Piedmont. “This app is a game-changer for any parent interested in improving their own mental health or the mental health and wellbeing of their children.”
It is especially important during these trying times for communities to assist families dealing with stress and uncertainty. In addition to the mental health and stress management resources available on the app, the team at United Way of the Piedmont has also worked with Sharpen to build resources to improve a family’s financial health as well as lots of helpful parenting tips. While Sharpen Family does not replace the importance of a counselor, the app can educate and assist individuals in connecting to treatment providers in their area.
"As mental health continues to be at the forefront of conversation, the team at Sharpen wanted to provide something families can rely on for daily mental health maintenance," said Robyn Hussa Farrell, CEO & Co-Founder of Sharpen. “The Sharpen Family app is a valuable toolkit to discreetly help parents and their children, not only during the COVID-19 pandemic, but throughout their lives.”
For more information about this program, please visit www.uwpiedmont.org/sharpen-family/.
About Sharpen
Sharpen is a cloud service that improves behavioral health outcomes for communities. Our turn-key solution includes inexpensive, branded mobile apps that can be quickly deployed at state, county and municipal levels, evidence-based screening tools and over 400 educational modules created in collaboration with national experts. Our service offers private social networking, information sharing, and patient self-help techniques in a discreet and safe environment. Unique to Sharpen, the content is offered in the voices and perspectives of the audience being served.
About United Way of the Piedmont
United Way of the Piedmont is a local nonprofit that fights for the education, financial stability, and health of every member of our community. Our mission is to connect, engage, and inspire people to transform our community. We are more than fundraisers. We forge unique partnerships, find new solutions to old problems, and mobilize the best resources by inspiring others to join the fight. We believe that everyone deserves the opportunity to not just survive, but to thrive.
